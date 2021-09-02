Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 20,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.