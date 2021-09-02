Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.66.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 20,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
