Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $10.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.78. 20,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 103,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 89,543 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Paramount Group by 365,058.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1,677.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.