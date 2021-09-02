AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 102,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 271.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

