MAPS (MAPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $806,885.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, MAPS has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $52.90 million and approximately $806,885.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.84 or 0.00845402 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,139,571 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

