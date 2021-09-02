Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003914 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $12.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00816772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.