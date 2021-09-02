Coinsbit Token Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $176,483.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00816772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

