Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 234,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

