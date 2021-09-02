Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE SR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.