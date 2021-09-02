New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 828,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYMT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

