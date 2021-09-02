Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 509,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 29,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

