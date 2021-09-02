MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYRG stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

