Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,205. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.