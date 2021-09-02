Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

