Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,084 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 403,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

