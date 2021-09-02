Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $55.06. 269,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,392,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

