Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Alphatec posted sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $238.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 and have sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $129,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

