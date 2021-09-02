Hillman Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,640 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,671% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN remained flat at $$12.45 on Thursday. 111,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,797. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

