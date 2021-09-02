Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.08. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $89,268,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

