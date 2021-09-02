Flamingo Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $104.76 million and $36.15 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00065275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07711787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,402.33 or 1.00118828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.00980722 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.