8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $641,144.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $995,735.54 and $641,144.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000174 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001511 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.