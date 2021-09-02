Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,700 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 63,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

