Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.70. 25,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $244.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

