Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the period.

Shares of EWI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

