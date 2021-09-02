Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.60. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Daktronics alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daktronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.