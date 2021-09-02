Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.
Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.60. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.
In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
