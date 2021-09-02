Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$427,764.21 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21.

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$51.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

