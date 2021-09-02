ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 388,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -0.17.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 275.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8,645.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

