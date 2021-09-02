ACG Wealth Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ACG Wealth cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.75. 277,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,242,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

