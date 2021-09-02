ACG Wealth Has $665,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.64. 12,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

