ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 349.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 226,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $124.77. 31,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,120. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.