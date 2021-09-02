Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.07. 251,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $110.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

