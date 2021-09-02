iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.21. 46,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,603. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $292.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

