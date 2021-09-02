Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
