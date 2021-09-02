Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

