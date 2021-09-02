Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.