Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 28.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 28.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.