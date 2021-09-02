Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 28.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 28.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OTLY traded down 0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 17.66. 16,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 19.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

