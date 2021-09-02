Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Sysco posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,330. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

