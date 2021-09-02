YENTEN Hits Market Cap of $93,645.13 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $93,645.13 and $3,008.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,494.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.83 or 0.07663198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.81 or 0.01339164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00372818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.20 or 0.00606535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.00400280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00362890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005929 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

