Grin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.38 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,494.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.83 or 0.07663198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.81 or 0.01339164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00372818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.20 or 0.00606535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.00400280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00362890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,681,800 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

