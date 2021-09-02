First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$42.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.96.

FM stock traded down C$0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.65.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

