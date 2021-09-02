National Bankshares Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$162.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE TRI traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$150.47. The company had a trading volume of 279,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.87. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$98.68 and a 12 month high of C$151.64. The firm has a market cap of C$74.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

