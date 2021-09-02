ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

TSE:ATA traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$46.28. The company had a trading volume of 118,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,388. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 49.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.62. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.28 and a 52 week high of C$47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,025 shares of company stock worth $780,803.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

