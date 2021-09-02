Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.70. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,674. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $323.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.