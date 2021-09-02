15,844 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

CHPT traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 1,221,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,294. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

