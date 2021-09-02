The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.53 Million

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $551.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.60 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $579.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

