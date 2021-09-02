Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Drops By 18.3%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,706. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 134,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

