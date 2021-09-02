Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $24.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,311.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,347. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 227.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,284.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

