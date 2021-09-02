Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

