Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 382 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 305,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

