ACG Wealth Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 408.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,288 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 242.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

