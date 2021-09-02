Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

