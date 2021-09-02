Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.23

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.23 and last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 361166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

